Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Recent Releases, Teases Popular Multiplayer Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have two new games, both of which have been added to all platforms the subscription service is offered on, which is to say, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud. That said, neither game is super, incredibly noteworthy, but the game the Xbox Game Pass Instagram account recently teased is.

If you haven’t booted up Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the two new games are Before We Leave and Tormented Souls: Enhanced Edition, two games that both released this year and two games that have received slightly underwhelming reviews. Meanwhile, the game seemingly teased by the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass Instagram account is Mortal Kombat 11.

Below, you can read more about each new game and check out a trailer for the duo of titles:

Before We Leave: “Rediscover what was lost and nurture your reborn civilization in Before We Leave, a city-building game set in a cozy corner of the universe. Grow, gather and manage resources to help your settlements thrive, and share goods between the hexagonal lands and planets around you. Relax and expand the fabric of your growing societies and create a solar system of happy planets at your own pace. Not everything will go your way, though – use your wits and research solutions to overcome the challenges that your ancestors once faced.”

Mortal Shell: “Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.”

While the two new games is official news, it's important to remember that Microsoft has not explicitly said Mortal Kombat 11 is coming to the subscription service, and until it does, take the possibility with a grain of salt.