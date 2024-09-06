Biggest Xbox Game Pass Game of September Now Available

This week, Xbox Game Pass got two new games, including the biggest game it will get this month, barring any surprises, of course. One of these two games -- the bigger and more notable one -- is actually set to be a permanent addition to Xbox Game Pass as it is an Xbox Game Studios' product. And this is great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as it is a game that is easy to dump hundreds of hours into.

For those that missed it, this week Xbox Game Pass was updated with the following two games: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and Age of Mythology: Retold. And in a slow month for Xbox Game Pass, there is no denying the latter, a brand new release, is the most consequential game subscribers are getting this month.

The former, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, is also a fairly new release, but not brand new. Rather, it came out back in March via developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. Upon release, it garnered an 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, Age of Mythology: Retold just released on September 4 via developer World's Edge and publisher Xbox Game Studios. A remaster of 2002 classic, Age of Mythology, it released to an 83 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read an official production description for each game and check out an official trailer for each game as well:

Age of Mythology: Retold

"From the creators of the award-winning Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history to a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans collide. Combining the best elements of the beloved Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for old and new players alike. Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to crush your enemies. Will you become Mythic?"

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

"From Arizona to the Carpathians, chart through expansive open worlds in search of hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is a groundbreaking off-road simulation crafted by Saber Interactive, creators of the critically acclaimed SnowRunner. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles, using high-tech tools and managing your camp and crew to ensure your success in the wild. Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature's challenges. Unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands, whether you're alone behind the wheel of your vehicle, or with fellow travelers in the online co-op mode for up to 4 players."

As long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase each game with a 20 percent discount in order to play the game without an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.