May 31 Is Going to Be an Awful Day for RPG Fans With Xbox Game Pass

May 31 is going to be a truly awful day for RPG fans with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, because subscribers across both Xbox Series X and PC are set to lose access to some of the best RPGs available via the Xbox Game Pass library. What makes this even worse is the fact that both are very long games, which means any subscriber who wants to play and beat one of them, let alone both, has a daunting challenge ahead.

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One of the two RPGs leaving Xbox Game Pass in a little less than two weeks is Metaphor: ReFantazio from developer Studio Zero and Atlus. This RPG was released in 2024 and is one of the best games of its year, as evidenced by its 94 on Metacritic and its three awards at The Game Awards for Best Role-Playing Game, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. The other RPG leaving on May 31 is a fellow Atlus release. Joining Metaphor: ReFantazio is 2012’s enhanced version of 2008’s RPG great, Persona 4. Like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Persona 4/Persona 4 Golden is a standout RPG of its era, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic.

Metaphor ReFantazio

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For those curious about checking out Metaphor: ReFantazio before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, prepare to clear your schedule. Just to mainline the game takes about 60 to 70 hours. Add side content, and this number is more like 85 to 90 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will easily need 100 hours with the fantasy RPG.

Persona 4 Golden

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Unfortunately, Persona 4 Golden is very long, which is going to leave RPG fans on Xbox Game Pass choosing between one of these two games rather than playing both. To this end, Persona 4 Golden takes about 65 to 70 hours. Side content brings this total to 80 to 85 hours. Where Metaphor: ReFantazio’s completionist run is only a bit longer than the rest of the game, Persona 4 Golden takes a huge jump, demanding about 130 to 135 hours from completionists.

It is also worth noting that an Xbox Game Pass subscriber interested in buying either game may want to look into remedying this before May 31, because as long as each RPG is available via the subscription service, each is available to subscribers with a 20% discount.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.