Crash Bandicoot Rumored for Xbox Game Pass in August

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now confirmed for an Xbox Game Pass release in the near future, there appears to be another Activision game that’ll be coming to the subscription service very soon, too. That game is Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and according to the latest rumors, it’ll land in the Xbox Game Pass library on August 8th. Neither Activision nor Xbox have confirmed as much yet, but the info comes from sources who were already accurate about when Call of Duty games would start coming to Xbox Game Pass, so there’s reason to believe Crash won’t be far behind now.

Xbox insider eXtas1s tweeted about the supposed release date of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy this week and pegged August 8th as the date for its release. Xbox Game Pass games typically come in two waves with one of them released towards the start of the month and the second later on, so if Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is indeed coming to Xbox Game Pass, we should see it announced soon alongside other games planned for the first half of August.

“Crash Bandicoot n sane trilogy will be available on Gamepass on August 8, 2024,” a translation of the eXtas1s tweet said.

After acquiring Activision, Xbox said that the publisher’s games would slowly start coming to Xbox Game Pass with Call of Duty naturally being the big one to get over on the service. Call of Duty was not the start of it all, however, with Diablo 4 being the first post-acquisition Activision Blizzard game to come to Xbox Game Pass. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will follow it with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy supposedly next in line.

This trilogy of Crash Bandicoot games consists of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped as a refresher for those who’ve played some but maybe not all of the Crash Bandicoot games in the past. These games come with new features in the trilogy like time trials and refined menus and save systems among other modernizations.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy would be the first Crash Bandicoot game added to Xbox Game Pass if it its indeed added soon. A newer Crash game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, would presumably be the next Crash Bandicoot game in line after this one.