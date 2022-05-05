Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Day One Releases at the Same Time

✖

Xbox Game Pass has added two new games today, both of which have come to the service on the first day of their respective launches. For well over a year at this point, Microsoft has been making a larger push to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass the moment that they first release. And while today's additions to the subscription service might not be the most notable day one titles that we've ever seen on Game Pass, they should certainly end up being popular amongst some subscribers.

The two titles in question that have landed on Xbox Game Pass today are that of Trek to Yomi and Citizen Sleeper. Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling action game from Devolver Digital that is meant to reflect old-school Japanese samurai movies. Conversely, Citizen Sleeper is a cyberpunk RPG from Fellow Traveler that takes place on a space station. Perhaps best of all, both games have landed on all versions of Xbox Game Pass today, which includes console, PC, and cloud platforms.

these games will be available in 3...2...now, you can play now pic.twitter.com/lJLmAEewrA — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 5, 2022

While it's cool to see so many new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day of their release, this isn't the only time that Microsoft will be adding new games in this manner across May. In fact, based on the Game Pass lineup that we're currently familiar with for this month, it looks like nine games in total could be coming to the service on the same day that they first hit store shelves. Some of these games include Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Sniper Elite 5, and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair. Basically, if you're not already a Game Pass subscriber, now might be a very good time to give the service a shot.

Conversely, you can also read our own thoughts on Trek to Yomi and Citizen Sleeper in our dedicated reviews here and here.