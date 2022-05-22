Xbox Game Pass Leaks Arrival of 2 New Ubisoft Games

✖

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has revealed ahead of time when the service will be adding two new titles from publisher Ubisoft. A little over a month ago, Ubisoft itself announced that it would soon be partnering with Xbox to bring both For Honor and Assassin's Creed Origins to the subscription service at some point in the future. And while no further details regarding this collab have since come to light, it now seems that we know when each game will land on Game Pass.

As seen on the "Coming Soon" tab of Xbox Game Pass, it was divulged that both For Honor and Assassin's Creed Origins will be added to the Microsoft subscription platform to kick off June. For Honor, which is being added as the Marching Fire Edition of the game, will end up becoming available on Game Pass on June 1st. Conversely, Assassin's Creed Origins will then be added less than a week later on June 7th. Ubisoft and Xbox have yet to formally announce that these dates are official, but given the way in which this leak has come about, it's safe to assume that this is very much legitimate.

Assassin's Creed Origins coming to Xbox Game Pass is actually a pretty big deal because the title is supposedly about to receive a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X. In the past, Ubisoft made clear that it was looking into adding 60fps support for Origins at some point. And while this update still hasn't been formally released, another leak that came about in the past week has suggested that this patch will be rolling out in the coming days. So if you're someone that owns an Xbox Series X console and subscribes to Game Pass, this is essentially a perfect situation for you.

Are you going to look to play either For Honor or Assassin's Creed Origins when they end up appearing on Game Pass next month? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.