Xbox Game Pass Adds New Sci-Fi Thriller

Microsoft has announced that it's added a brand new game to Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC. In other words, no matter what version of Xbox Game Pass you have, you can enjoy the new addition. As for the new game, it will please fans of science-fiction or anyone who enjoys a good thriller. Dubbed, Deliver Us The Moon, the new space-set game debuted last year via the PC, but only hit consoles this week.

From developer Keoken Interactive and publisher Wired Productions, Deliver Us The Moon didn't blast off with critics -- garnering only a 68 on Metacritic -- but it did resonate with many gamers. At the moment of publishing, 88% of Steam users have reviewed the game postively across nearly 2,000 review scores.

"Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted," reads an official pitch of the game. "In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon."

The game's official description continues:

"The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity."

Wanna go to space? pic.twitter.com/iZN5hHobtd — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 24, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Deliver Us The Moon will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library. So, if you're interested in playing, be sure to do so sooner rather than later.

