Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.

As of this moment, Game Pass subscribers can look to download Immortals Fenyx Rising for themselves across console, PC, and cloud platforms. Released by Ubisoft back in 2020, Immortals Fenyx Rising features a number of the same mechanics and open-world stylings of Breath of the Wild set against the backdrop of the mythological Greek world. Out of all of the BotW "clones" that have been released over the years, Immortals is one of the more well-regarded by fans. The game happens to boast an 81/100 score on Metacritic and also features a 7.7 user score.

New Games have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/0ILuIIxhku — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 30, 2022

While the addition of Immortals Fenyx Rising to Xbox Game Pass is quite a big deal, it's not the only new game that has today come to Microsoft's subscription service. In addition, Game Pass members can now play Commandos 3, Tinykin, and Immortality. All in all, this is a pretty strong end to the month of August, especially considering that Death Stranding also came to Game Pass for PC not too long ago.

If you'd like to learn more about Immortals Fenyx Rising, you can check out a description courtesy of Ubisoft down below.

"Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods' last hope. Wield the powers of the gods, like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings, to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles. Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground. Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage. Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods."