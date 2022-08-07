New Xbox Game Pass Rumor Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass has some disappointing news for subscribers. Over the course of the past year or so, Microsoft has made a larger effort with Game Pass to bring notable third-party titles to the service on the first day of their release. Some of these games have included MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Outriders, to name a few. And while it seems likely that Microsoft will continue to try to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass in this manner, it sounds like we should not expect any more day-one releases from third-party publishers for the remainder of 2022.

According to insider Nick Baker, Microsoft currently doesn't seem to have any other third-party titles lined up to come to Xbox Game Pass on day one through the final months of 2022. Baker stressed that he wasn't absolutely certain that this is the case, but explained during the most recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast that he doesn't think high-profile third-party titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, or others will land on Game Pass the same day in which they arrive for all platforms.

Assuming that this rumor is true, it would make Xbox's lineup in the back half of 2022 quite dismal. Not only would Xbox Game Pass not be getting any notable third-party titles that are releasing this fall, but Microsoft's first-party lineup is also quite weak at the moment as well. While 2023 looks stronger for Xbox with games like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport all slated to release, it could be a weak end to the year for Game Pass.

Again, it's worth stressing that this is all just a rumor at the moment, so take what has been expressed by Baker with a grain of salt. Even if Microsoft doesn't land any major third-party releases in the back half of the year, it stands to reason that Game Pass will still get some more notable titles in the coming months even if they happen to be a bit old.

Does this rumor do anything to change how you might feel about Xbox Game Pass? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.