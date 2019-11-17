Xbox Game Pass: Every Game Leaving This Month

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC has been adding a ton of games lately. Earlier this week it added six new games, and announced another 50 — including a slab of classic Final Fantasy games — are coming soon. That said, games are leaving as well. As you may know, in addition to adding new games every month, Xbox Game Pass also dumps a few from its library, and this month it’s losing some pretty great games. More specifically, come November 30, Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One will lose Abzu, Below, Grid 2, Kingdom: Two Crowns, and Strange Brigade. Meanwhile, on PC, Xbox Game Pass will lose Abzu and Football Manager 2019 on the same day. So, if you want to download and play these games, get on it, because they will be leaving in two weeks, and they will probably never be back.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service on Xbox One and PC that costs $10 a month. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s updated on a regular basis with new additions and subtractions. In addition to this, there’s other perks such as exclusive discounts, the ability to play certain games early, and most importantly you can play every Xbox Game Studios’ title at launch as each releases into Xbox Game Pass upon launching.

As for this month’s subtractions, Below and Abzu are probably the most notable games leaving. And of this bunch, I’d say the underwater adventure, Abzu, is the best game. That said, I’m also just a sucker for underwater games, so take my recommendation with a grain of salt.

