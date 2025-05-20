Xbox Game Pass Hit Is the “Perfect Game Pass Game,” Say Subscribers

An Xbox Game Pass hit from earlier in the year is being described and hailed as the “perfect Game Pass game” by some subscribers. Xbox Game Pass — or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to be more precise — has been on fire lately. Over the last month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been treated to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and DOOM: The Dark Ages all in a row and all at launch. Before this legendary run, things were a bit slower. This is bad for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but good for games that release in this slower period as they don’t get overshadowed by bigger games, which means they attract more attention and gain more traction. A great example of this is Atomfall. If Atomfall was added to Xbox Game Pass during the aforementioned run, it would have been buried. Rather, it released during a slower time for the subscription service, and consequently was a hit. In fact, it was the #1 most-played game on Xbox Game Pass at one point.

Atomfall was added to Xbox Game Pass back in March, but subscribers continue to talk about it, despite the flurry of heavy hitters recently. To this end, a recent post on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page asked whether subscribers were still enjoying the survival game. The post also took the time to praise the Xbox Game Pass game.

“Atomfall came as a surprise to me. I knew literally nothing about it and when I saw it on Game Pass I initially dismissed it as another edgy low budget open world post-apocalyptic title,” reads the Reddit post in question. “But then after playing both Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur I needed something new so I decided to download it. And while I won’t say the game is a 10/10 I am pleasantly surprised at how much I’m enjoying the game so far.

Commenting on the post, one Xbox Game Pass subscriber described it as the “perfect Game Pass game.” Of course, not every comment echoes the sentiment, but many do.

“I loved it. Stripped down immersive sim with a nice hands off approach to objectives. Story was cool enough, gunplay was good enough (better than a lot of RPG shooters),” reads another comment. “I really had fun exploring and loved that there were a limited number of actually designed dungeons.”

For those interested, Atomfall is a post-apocalyptic survival action game from UK studio Rebellion Development, the team best-known for the Sniper Elite series. Upon release, the game — available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X — garnered Metacritic scores in the 70s.

Those that decide to check it out based on these recommendations via Xbox Game Pass should expect to dump about 10 to 17 hours into the game to beat it, though completionists will need closer to 25 hours with the game.

