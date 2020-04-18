Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games to Make Up for the Big Ones Leaving Soon

Microsoft has added two new games to Xbox Game Pass. Of these two games, both are available on the PC version of the service, however, only one of them is being added to the Xbox One version of the service. Further, as always, it’s unclear how long either game will be in each respective Xbox Game Pass library. Sometimes games are added and seemingly never removed, but other times they seemingly leave not long after arriving.

That said, today’s new additions should help ease the pain of the boatload of games leaving both Xbox Game Pass libraries. In case you missed it, next week Xbox Game Pass is losing some big games, including Fallout 4.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15, depending on what tier you subscribe to. That said, as a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly evolving with frequent additions and subtractions. On top of this, you get additional perks, like exclusive discounts.

THE LONG DARK

Pitch: “The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies — only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster.”

Platforms: Xbox One and PC

MACHINARIUM

Pitch: Machinarium is the award-winning independent adventure game developed by the makers of Samorost series, Botanicula and CHUCHEL. Help Josef the robot save his girlfriend Berta kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang!

Platforms: PC

LEAVING SOON: FALLOUT 4

Pitch: “As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

LEAVING SOON: WOLFENSTEIN: THE ORDER

Pitch: “Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond.”