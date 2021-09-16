Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Hidden Gem

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S have three new games to play as of today, including two brand new games that just released today. Unfortunately for subscribers, one of these games isn’t very noteworthy and the other is simply not very good. Thankfully, the third game is a hidden gem, or at least that’s the reputation it has among gamers.

The two brand-new releases are SkateBIRD, which judging by review scores, isn’t very good. Despite some positive attention before release, it’s currently sitting at a Metacritic score that ranges from 54 to 73 depending on the platform. The other new game is I Am Fish, which has generated minimal buzz, but apparently isn’t bad. The game doesn’t have a Metacritic score yet, but it does boast a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review rating.

As noted, these two games aren’t the main appeal. The main appeal is Superliminal, a 2020 puzzle game from Pillow Castle that boasts a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating with 94 percent of users reviewing the game positively across over 10,400 reviews and a Metacritic score of 80, or at least this is what the Xbox version of the game boasts. And according to everyone in the replies of the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter post announcing the availability trio of games, it’s worth checking out.

“As you fall asleep with the TV on at 3AM, you remember catching a glimpse of the commercial for Dr. Pierce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes, you’re already dreaming – beginning the first stages of this experimental program,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Superliminal is a first-person puzzle game based on forced perspective and optical illusions. Puzzles in this game give you a sense of the unexpected. Players need to change their perspective and think outside the box to wake up from the dream.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.