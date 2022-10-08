New Xbox Game Pass Game Gains Over Half a Million Players After Release

The first wave of October's Xbox Game Pass games started releasing this week, and for one of those games, those subscribed to the Xbox program have already ushered in a significant wave of new players. Torn Banner Studios indicated as much this week by confirming that the medieval multiplayer game Chivalry 2 had gained over 500,000 new players after its Xbox Game Pass arrival. Considering how the game supports crossplay across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, that's good news not just for Xbox but for the game's community overall.

Torn Banner tweeted about the massive influx of Chivalry 2 players this week on Friday while saying it's "thrilled to welcome so many new knights to the field." It's worth pointing out, too, that Chivalry 2 landed on Xbox Game Pass on a Tuesday, so this first weekend that it's been playable via the subscription service should lead to even more players joining the busy brawls.

This Xbox Game Pass release was planned for the perfect time as well given that the game got its big "Reinforced Update" on the same day. That update includes a new Hippodrome arena in which players can fight as well as the Katars, the first dual-wielded weapons that Chivalry 2 has ever gotten. Other changes and additions were included in the same update to give players new and old plenty to do.

Chivalry 2 has seen over 500k new players since its launch on Game Pass this week!



We're thrilled to welcome so many new knights to the field. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/AW4ETQmSIl — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) October 7, 2022

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers planning on downloading the game through that subscription to play with people on other platforms, it's worth pointing out that crossplay only exists in the game as far as general matchmaking is concerned. That means that you'll play against others on different platforms, but you can't currently party up with someone who's on a non-Xbox device.

Now that Chivalry 2 is out on Xbox Game Pass, subscribers have several other games to look forward to over the next couple of days. The rest of October's first wave of games includes Costume Quest, Eville, Dyson Sphere Program, Scorn, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. About halfway through the month, we should expect another list of games from Xbox to be shared to round out the rest of October.