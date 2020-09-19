Every Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing several games very soon. More specifically, starting on September 30, both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will be six games lighter. Fortunately, none of the departures compare to Red Dead Redemption 2's departure earlier this month, but there are some notable games saying goodbye in 12 days from now.

If you're on PC, then this upcoming round of departures won't hurt that much, because only two of the games are on the PC version of the subscription service. However, all six are on the Xbox One version. That said, the most notable of all six of these games, Dishonored 2, is leaving both.

As always, it's unclear if and when any of these games will return. Typically, once a game leaves, it doesn't come back, unless it's big and notable. And even then, there aren't many examples of games leaving and then being added back later. In other words, be sure to check out all six of these games before they leave, and if you're interested in playing them after they leave, cop them now while they have a 20 percent discount for being in Xbox Game Pass.

Below, you can more about all six games, as well as check out trailers and platform information for each: