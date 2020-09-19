Every Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving Very Soon
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing several games very soon. More specifically, starting on September 30, both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will be six games lighter. Fortunately, none of the departures compare to Red Dead Redemption 2's departure earlier this month, but there are some notable games saying goodbye in 12 days from now.
If you're on PC, then this upcoming round of departures won't hurt that much, because only two of the games are on the PC version of the subscription service. However, all six are on the Xbox One version. That said, the most notable of all six of these games, Dishonored 2, is leaving both.
As always, it's unclear if and when any of these games will return. Typically, once a game leaves, it doesn't come back, unless it's big and notable. And even then, there aren't many examples of games leaving and then being added back later. In other words, be sure to check out all six of these games before they leave, and if you're interested in playing them after they leave, cop them now while they have a 20 percent discount for being in Xbox Game Pass.
Below, you can more about all six games, as well as check out trailers and platform information for each:
Dishonored 2
About: Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions.
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
Bad North
About: Bad North is a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island.
Platforms: Console and PCprevnext
Yooka-Laylee
About: Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic! Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka and Laylee embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B!
Platforms: Xbox Oneprevnext
Westerado: Double Barreled
About: Westerado: Double Barreled. When your family is murdered by a mysterious desperado, you set out into the world to take revenge. Take control of your own fate and that of others, all using your trusty shooting iron.
Platforms: Xbox Oneprevnext
DiRT Rally 2.0
About: DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
Panzer Dragoon Orta0comments
About: You are Orta, a new and shining hope. Upon a fearsome dragon you must fight to save the world from total destruction. Fly over spectacularly hostile terrain, engage in high speed aerial combat and attack imperial strongholds with multiple weapons. The whole world is looking to you.
Platforms: Xbox Oneprev