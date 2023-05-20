Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 More Games at the End of May 2023

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are about to lose access to five more games before May 2023 comes to a close. Earlier this week, Microsoft unveiled the latest round of additions to Game Pass that would be rolling out in the days ahead. Some of these forthcoming arrivals include Massive Chalice, Railway Empire 2, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale, to name a few. And while this lineup is pretty solid overall, it won't come without the cost of a handful of losses.

Taking place at the end of this month on May 31st, Xbox Game Pass will see the departure of five games in total. Of this group, four of the games in question are available across both the console and PC versions of Game Pass while the one remaining title is solely locked to PC. When it comes to the various genres of these games, they include a pair of strategy titles, one sports game, and a hidden indie gem.

Here's every game that is departing from Xbox Game Pass in a little over a week:

FIFA 21 (Console and PC)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Console and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console and PC)

Floppy Knights (Console and PC)

Europa Universalis IV (PC Only)

All in all, there aren't many big-name games on this list that happen to be getting removed from Game Pass. FIFA 21 would have been quite notable to be taken away at one point, but Game Pass has since added both FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 via EA Play. Still, as a final reminder, if you'd like to look to snag any of these games for yourself before they leave Xbox Game Pass, you can buy them outright at 20% off from their normal price to ensure continued access to them in the future.

Are you disappointed to see that any of these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass before June? And will you look to purchase any of these titles at a lower cost before they leave the service? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.