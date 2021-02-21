Xbox Game Pass Losing 5 More Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing five games in eight days. On console -- Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S -- subscribers are losing four games, and on PC, subscribers are also losing four games, with each version of the subscription sharing three of the five departing games. Unfortunately, the most notable of the games departing, Oxenfree, is leaving both versions of the subscription service.

On console, subscribers also should prepare themselves to wave goodbye to The Jackbox Party Pack 4, Vambrace: Cold Soul, and Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight. Of these three games, the most notable is likely The Jackbox Party Pack 4, which is a great social game and a great game for quarantine.

On PC, subscribers are losing the same games, minus The Jackbox Party Pack 4. In addition to these titles, PC subscribers are also losing Mother Russia Bleeds.

As noted, all five of these games are leaving in eight days or, in other words, on February 28. Once gone, they may never come back. While some games leave and return, it's not common, and none of these are heavyweights that demand a return.

That said, until then, all five games are available for purchase with a 20 percent discount for subscribers. Once they leave, this offer will go with them, but if you want to continue to play any of these games after they leave, now is the time to buy them. That said, not only are these games all fairly cheap, but they regularly go on sale as well.

