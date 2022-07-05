Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 Games Releasing in July

Xbox announced this week another set of Xbox Game Pass games set to release in July with 12 titles confirmed this time. Some of those games are day one releases as we've come to expect from Xbox Game Pass while others are ones that have already been out and are ones to look forward to in the coming weeks. In a surprising turn of events, some games have also made a return to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after previously being taken out.

The new Xbox Game Pass additions begin today on Tuesday with four games available now. One of those, a day one release, is Last Call BBS. The others are three Yakuza games previously available through Xbox Game Pass that are now back alongside all of the other Yakuza games already available through the service.

The full lineup of games that we know of so far for July can be found below along with the details pertaining to when the games will launch and on what platforms they'll be available.

First Xbox Game Pass Games for July

Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox – Available today

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 7

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

Escape Academy (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox – July 14

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Of the games listed there, Last Call BBS, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, Escape Academy, and PowerWash Simulator are all day one releases, so don't worry about having to pick those up separately if you were already eyeing them and have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

As those who frequently browse the Xbox Game Pass catalogs will know, this announcement shared today only covers the first half of July's games. With these drops ending on July 14th, you can expect Xbox to confirm another batch of games later in the month to round out the end of July.