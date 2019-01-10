Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Surprise Titles, Including ‘Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3’

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass program already had enough value going into January, with a variety of games joining at the start of the month including new releases like Aftercharge and Absolver, as well as the Life Is Strange. But, surprise, two huge games just joined the Game Pass lineup, including a fighting favorite fans won’t want to miss.

Microsoft has confirmed today that Just Cause 3 and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 are now available to play on the service, adding even more value to the $9.99 monthly on-demand service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just Cause 3 released back in December 2016, continuing the adventures of super-agent Rico Rodriguez as he goes up against an all-new regime. Through the game’s incredibly designed open world, you can get into all sorts of trouble, both on the ground and in the air, by utilizing vehicles, a zip cable and many weapons to create wanton destruction.

The game’s sequel, Just Cause 4, arrived last December; but for those that want to get into even more trouble and see just how far Avalanche Studios’ chaos goes, you can experience the third game on Game Pass.

Then there’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, the classic fighting game that first debuted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 before seeing a release for newer platforms a few years later. This is regarded as one of the most popular entries in the series, even more so than the current release, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

In it, players can choose from various Capcom and Marvel characters (including X-Men favorites like X-23, Deadpool and Wolverine) as they mix it up in 3-on-3 fashion. The game features a variety of backdrops and characters inspired by both universes, along with fun fighting mechanics, sharp versus play offline and on, and a story mode that pits you against a surprise final boss.

It’s a surefire hit, and even includes more current favorites like Rocket Raccoon, Iron Fist and Phoenix Wright. And now you can play it however you see fit on Xbox Game Pass.

In fact, that last game’s addition has us wondering if we’ll see Infinite on the service soon enough. Or…perhaps even some older releases in the Marvel vs. Capcom lineup, which came out for Xbox 360 before Capcom delisted them from the Marketplace. Fingers crossed we’ve got even more fighting action coming our way.

Xbox Game Pass is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X; and we highly suggest it, as it’s a great value.

What’s your favorite Xbox Game Pass titles right now? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!