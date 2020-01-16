Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 Great and Popular Games

Microsoft is really good at promoting what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, but it’s — unsurprisingly — not great at promoting what games are leaving. In fact, it’s often up to subscribers to go out of their way to figure out what games are leaving the service on both Xbox One and PC. That said, looking at the “leaving soon” tab, I noticed it has been updated with five pretty great games. More specifically, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Resident Evil 4, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Modor – Game of the Year Edition, and Saints Row The Third. Now, it’s unclear when these games will leave specifically, but Microsoft notes any game put in this section leaves two weeks after being put in it. Problem is, it’s unclear when these games were added. In other words, if you want to play any of them, do it soon, because they could be leaving as soon as tomorrow.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription. Give Microsoft $10 a month and you will get unlimited access to a vast and growing library of games that stays fresh via regular additions and subtractions. In addition to this, you get exclusive discounts, the ability to play some games early, plus other perks.

Below, you can read more about each of the five aforementioned games:

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: “The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara’s first adventure.”

Resident Evil 4: “Resident Evil 4 arrives on Xbox One in full 1080p HD with an increased frame rate. This revolutionary masterpiece features legendary third-person action gameplay and a thrilling storyline.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division: “You’re part of the Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents trained to operate independently. Your mission: protect what remains and restore hope. The Division is an online-only game, an online connection is required to download and play the game.”

Saints Row: The Third: “Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name. Their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute.”

Middle-earth: Shadow of Modor – Game of the Year Edition: “Winner of over 50 “Best of 2014” Awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and Most Innovative Game. Experience the definitive version of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor which includes The Lord of the Hunt and The Bright Lord story missions, the Trials of War challenge series plus additional Warband Missions, Runes, & Skins.”