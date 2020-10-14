Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 More Games Soon

✖

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass program is getting a bunch of new games soon, but with every new set of Game Pass games comes a catch: Some games have to be taken out to make room for what’s to come. That means that we’ll see five more games removed from Xbox Game Pass this week with more to depart Xbox Game Pass later. The five games getting removed on October 15th are Felix the Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, and State of Mind, so be sure to get in whatever time with them you want before they’re gone or purchase them at a discount so you can keep playing.

The latest on the Xbox Game Pass removals was shared in the Xbox Wire post that announced the new games coming to the service soon. Like everything else that comes and goes from the catalog, some of these games are on either the PC or console platforms only while others are available across both.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also recall that any game that’s included in the catalog can be bought at a discount so that you can make sure you have it whenever it eventually leaves. Those deals apply to each of these games as well, so if there’s one you don’t want to lose, now’s the time to get it. You can find a breakdown of the platforms the Xbox Game Pass games are available on below in case you want to try them out.

A big batch calls for big letters: COMING SOONhttps://t.co/hSC6e68BNt pic.twitter.com/7U8LoWqYTZ — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 13, 2020

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving October 15th

Felix the Reaper (Console & PC)

Metro 2033 Redux (Console & PC)

Minit (Console & PC)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)

State of Mind (PC)

After those games leave, there will be yet another wave of Xbox Game Pass game departures happening later in the month. That one won’t happen until October 30th though, so you’ll at least have some extra time to work on the games below before they’re taken out.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving October 30th