Xbox Game Pass Losing One of the Best Games of All Time Today

Xbox Game Pass has a really impressive library, but one of the indisputable greatest games of all-time will be leaving the service later today: Final Fantasy VII. The game's departure might be disheartening for some Game Pass subscribers, but it will still be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store. Final Fantasy VII is still on the service as of this writing, and those in the middle of playing it will be happy to know the Microsoft Store has a 20% off discount for the game for Game Pass subscribers. That should ease the pain a little bit, and it's still worth every penny!

Thankfully, Square Enix fans will still have some other great RPGs to choose from on Game Pass, including Octopath Traveler, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. Fans of the Final Fantasy series specifically can also check out Final Fantasy X/X-2, which is also available. Final Fantasy X and its sequel have a large and faithful fanbase, and Game Pass subscribers can judge the game for themselves by checking it out while it's available.

Final Fantasy VII first released on the original PlayStation back in 1997, and it has appeared on countless platforms since then. The game introduced a much bigger audience to the series, and has stood the test of time in a way a lot of other games from that era haven't. Characters like Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa have become true icons of the gaming industry since. It's really hard to overstate what a big deal Final Fantasy VII was back then, and what a major impact it had on the video game industry. For those that have never played the game, it's still worth checking out all these years later. The version on Xbox also features some quality of life enhancements, including the ability to speed up the game up to 3x.

It's possible that Final Fantasy VII might come back to Game Pass again at some point in the future, but for now, fans of the series will just have to find another game to enjoy!

