Xbox Game Pass Getting Sea of Thieves, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, More

Xbox Game Pass members have an amazing March to look forward to. This morning, Microsoft revealed eight new games that will be hitting the Game Pass service next month, and the new lineup includes the brand new, highly anticipated, first-party, adventure multiplayer bash Sea of Thieves! Heavy hitters like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Resident Evil Revelations 2 will also be making their way to the service.

Sea of Thieves will hit Game Pass on March 20, which is launch day. If you have an active Game Pass subscription, you won’t miss a moment of looting and plundering with your friends (you can get started on a subscription here). Also coming next month is Rise of the Tomb Raider, Super Lucky’s Tale, Resident Evil Revelation 2, Oxenfree, Sonic CD, The Final Station, and Euro Fishing. The update over on the Xbox Wire does not give specific dates for those games, but we’ll keep you guys updated on when the big ones his the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the way, if you’ve been thinking about getting an Xbox One X, rest assured that most of these games will be Xbox One X enhanced. You don’t have to do anything special or download any separate files. When you activate Rise of the Tomb Raider or Sea of Thieves through Game Pass, you’ll be getting the enhanced version of the game to take advantage of the One X’s extra horsepower.

Last month you guys may remember our reporting that Xbox would start bringing all of its first-party games to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, which is a huge deal. For $9 a month you’re basically guaranteed to have all of the most exciting Xbox One games the moment they’re released. No more placing pre-orders; no more driving out to the store for midnight launches; no more deciding which exclusives you can or can’t afford.

We love it. We think it’s the best thing to happen to Xbox One players in a long time, and we have a feeling that it’s going to present an extremely lucrative income stream for Xbox as well. Why bank on a few million players spending $60 two or three times in a year, when you can guarantee that many millions of players cough up $10 every single month? It’s a win-win: great games with no waiting for us, and a reliable income stream for Microsoft.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.