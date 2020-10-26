New Xbox Game Pass Games Revealed

✖

Xbox today revealed a whole slew of new video games coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the near future. A couple of these were previously known to be coming to the service, but several others are unexpected additions. Some of the bigger names on the upcoming release list for Xbox Game Pass include Celeste, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Knights and Bikes.

As is usual now, the new additions are split between various access points. Some are available for Android, some are available for PC, some are available for console, and some are available for all three. This sort of tiered addition would appear to be the standard going forward, and while a little confusing, at least Xbox tries to be clear about what is coming where and when.

Modern frights and classic delights are coming to @XboxGamePass on console and PC starting this week. Catch up on all things XGP including new Perks, Quests, games, and more: https://t.co/OTJ2NLNC7W — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 26, 2020

Here is the full list in release order for easy reference:

October 27th Carto (Console & PC)

October 29th Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, Console & PC) Full Throttle Remastered (Console & PC) Grim Fandango Remastered (Console & PC) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Android) ScourgeBringer (Android) Unruly Heroes (Android, Console & PC)

November 5th Celeste (Android, Console & PC) Comanche (PC) Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) Eastshade (Android, Console & PC) Knights and Bikes (Console & PC)

November 17th Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console & PC)



The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

