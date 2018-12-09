Xbox Game Pass Adding ‘Mortal Kombat X’ And 8 Other Games

Xbox Game Pass may have just added three new games to its library, but it’s back with another nine, including Mortal Kombat X.

More specifically, Microsoft is adding the following games to the service: Mortal Kombat X (Now Available), Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (December 13), Spintires: Mudrunner (December 13), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (December 17), Ori and the Blind Forest (December 20), Shadow Warrior 2 (December 20), Ashen (Now Available), Kingdom: Two Crowns (December 11), and Below (December 14).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft for use with Xbox One and Windows 10. Pitched as “Netflix for video games,” it grants users access to a catalog of games for a single monthly subscription service.

The service was launched back in June 2017, and has been a popular feature Microsoft has been constantly pushing with frequent new additions. Further, every first-party published game launches into the service the day of release. Meaning, it’s a great feature if you rack up the Xbox One console exclusives each year.

Xbox Game Pass allows players to download the full game to the console, aka you don’t have to stream anything. It also allows players to purchase any game in the library with a 20 percent discount, and any other related add-on content for 10 percent off.

The library features not only Xbox One games, but Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that are playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Any game downloaded can be played offline, but at least once every 30 days you’ll need to connect to the Internet to verify an active subscription.

Xbox Game Pass already notably features over 200 games, so there’s a lot to sink a ton of hours into. Of this new bunch, I personally recommend Hellblade: Senua’a Sacrfice, a dark-fantasy action-adventure game that tackles themes of mental illness in a journey full of Norse and Celtic mythology. It is easily one of the best games in the entire library.

Meanwhile, with Mortal Kombat 11 around the corner, it may not be a bad idea to download Mortal Kombat X and play the rust off before next April when the new entry arrives.

For more information on Xbox Game Pass and each of the new additions, click here.