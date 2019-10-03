Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Critically-Acclaimed Games

Today, Xbox Game Pass added not one, but two new games to its vast library. Best yet, both are great games. That said, if you’re a Xbox Game Pass subscriber on Xbox One, you’re only getting one of these games. Meanwhile, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on PC, well, you will be getting both titles. The first game is Dishonored 2, which is available on both versions of Xbox Game Pass. The second game is Cities: Skylines, which is only available on the PC version of the subscription service.

For those that don’t know: Dishonored 2 released in 2016, and is one of the highest-rated games of the year, which explains why it racked up a few awards as well. That said, while you can jump into without playing the first game, I don’t recommend this. Luckily, the first game is even better. Meanwhile, Cities: Skylines hit back in 2015 and has shot to the top of the city-building genre, replacing the spot left by the dormant Sim City series. There’s a reason it has sold millions and millions of copies since launch: it’s very good. Below, you can read more about each game, and also view a trailer for each as well:

Dishonored 2:

“Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized Empress Emily Kaldwin’s throne, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the Mark of the Outsider and powerful new abilities, track down your enemies and take back what’s rightfully yours.”

Cities: Skylines:

“Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. From the makers of the Cities in Motion franchise, the game boasts a fully realized transport system. It also includes the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counter balance to the layered and challenging simulation. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky!”

