Xbox Game Pass Is Adding ‘Monster Hunter: World,’ ‘Prey,’ and 4 More Games

Microsoft has made good on its promise to announce new games coming to the Xbox Game pass service by revealing six new games that are coming soon. Monster Hunter: World, Prey, Life Is Strange 2: Episode 2, Resident Evil 5, Telltale’s The Walking: A New Frontier, and The Golf Club 2 are all being add to the Xbox Game Pass service at some point, though a release date for all six of the games hasn’t been provided yet.

The Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter announced the upcoming titles on Wednesday with an image that previewed all the games. Alongside game reveals, the Twitter account’s known for teasing the new games first which it did several days ago by saying six new games would be revealed on April 10th.

These new games coming to Xbox Game Pass are diverse enough to cover at least one interest for most people. There’s the narrative-driven games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead and Life Is Strange 2 that are filled with impactful decisions, and it’s also got sports games covered with The Golf Club 2. The final three games encompass several other genres such as RPGs and co-op shooters seeing how Resident Evil 5 skews more towards an action game as opposed to horror like you’d normally expect from Resident Evil games.

Whenever the games do get added to the Xbox Game Pass service, anyone who’s not tried it before can take advantage of a promotional discount to experience the growing catalog of games that’s getting bigger soon. Starting on April 11th, Microsoft is running a promotion where new Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get three months of the service for $1. Even if you’ve already subscribed before and aren’t eligible for the discount, there are usually other deals going on elsewhere that give anywhere from a month to a year of the service for less than the original price.

There’s also a chance that Microsoft may also be rolling out a new Xbox Game Pass bundle soon called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that groups together the subscription service with Xbox Live Gold.

