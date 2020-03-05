Xbox Game Pass Adds NBA 2K20 and 3 Other Games Today

Xbox Game Pass is adding not one, not two, not three, but four new games today, including NBA 2K20. More specifically, across the Xbox One and PC versions of the service, NBA 2K20, Mother Russia Bleeds, Train Sim World 2020, and The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game have all been added. The first and third of these games are available on Xbox One, specifically, while every game, but NBA 2K20, is available on PC.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long any of these games will be available in the library of either version. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t divulge this information. They could be around for a few weeks or a few months or a few years. Who knows.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription available for $10 a pop. In other words, it costs $120 a year. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly being updated with new additions and subtractions. Further, in addition to this, you also get other perks, like exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early.

If you like trains or basketball or video games or even video games about trains or basketball then we have amazing news pic.twitter.com/sRkLr96Yld — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 5, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as watch trailers for each:

NBA 2K20: “NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.”

MOTHER RUSSIA BLEEDS: “An old-fashioned beat ’em up with big doses of adrenaline and trippiness, somewhere between the classic style of Streets of Rage and the ultra-violence of Hotline Miami. Set in a cold, ruthless Soviet Union, Mother Russia Bleeds aims to conjure up anxiety, unease, and drug-addled frenzy.”

TRAIN SIM WORLD 2020: “Train Sim World is an immersive first-person simulator perfect for everyone, with complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and hours of gameplay. Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master new skills.”

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game: “Build a deck of iconic heroes and challenge the forces of Sauron in this thrilling tactical card game. Travel through famous locations, complete story-driven quests and forge a new legend of Middle-earth on your own or with a friend in cooperative mode. But beware: the Eye of Sauron is searching for you.”

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don’t worry, there’s plenty of new games dropping this week that may. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile, for more on the future of Xbox, here’s every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far.