Xbox Game Pass Adds World War Z and Three Other Games

Today, Microsoft has added a foursome of games to Xbox Game Pass that both Xbox One and PC gamers can download and start enjoying immediately. More specifically, it has added two games to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and two onto Xbox Game Pass on PC. The former two titles are Yooka-Laylee and World War Z, the latter of which only just released this year. Meanwhile, on PC, Xbox Game Pass owners can now download Stellaris and F1 2018. Obviously, the biggest addition here is World War Z, which hit earlier this year to decent reviews and to commercial success, partially thanks to positioning itself as being similar to Left 4 Dead. As for PC, Stellaris is an excellent strategy game if you’re a fan of the grand-strategy genre.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is available for $10 a month. All subscribers to the Netflix-style subscription service get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly being refreshed with weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to access to a large slab of titles, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get exclusive discounts, early access to certain games, and every Xbox Game Studios release at launch.

In case you needed a reason to play games today, here are four pic.twitter.com/ItKhucsXSN — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 10, 2019

World War Z: “World War Z is a heart-pounding four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay — and inspired by the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name — World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world in tense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions.”

Yooka-Laylee: “Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic! Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!”

Stellaris: “Get ready to explore, discover and interact with a multitude of species as you journey among the stars. Forge a galactic empire by sending out science ships to survey and explore, while construction ships build stations around newly discovered planets. Discover buried treasures and galactic wonders as you spin a direction for your society, creating limitations and evolutions for your explorers. Alliances will form and wars will be declared.”

F1 2018: “F1 2018 is the official video game of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship. Become immersed in the world of Formula 1 more than ever before.”

