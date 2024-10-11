Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Popular Horror Game Right Before Halloween

Microsoft’s most recent update to Xbox Game Pass has added a popular horror game a couple weeks ahead of Halloween. The new horror game is specifically available via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Console, and PC tiers. This is the only requirement as far as Xbox Game Pass subscribers are concerned though, as it is available on all Xbox Game Pass platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.

As for the new Xbox Game Pass game in question, it debuted back in 2021, which was notably a very light year in terms of game releases, which is fairly standard of the year after a new console generation starts. In some years, the game may have not stood out, but in a year like 2021 it stood out as one of the year’s best games. That game is Inscryption.

Developed by Daniel Mullins and published by Devolver Digital, the rogue-like deck-building game with horror elements specifically debuted on October 19, 2021. At the time, it was a PC-only release. And upon release, it garnered an 87 on Metacritic, a strong return in 2021 that put it among the top rated new releases that year.

It was not the first notable release from Daniel Mullins though, who previously made a name for himself with 2016’s Pony Island and 2018’s The Hex. Currently, he is working on Pony Island 2, but until that releases, Inscryption is his latest game. And now it is on Xbox Game Pass.

How long the unique horror game is going to be on Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know. Per usual, Microsoft does not divulge this information. As long as it available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can purchase the game outright for 20 percent off.

“From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it.”Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscribed upon the cards…”

It's important to note, this new addition is not available via the Xbox Game Pass Core tier.