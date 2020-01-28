Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Teasing Something Big

Xbox Game Pass is teasing something big for the month of February, but for now, the teasers are vague and unclear, leading to lots of speculation. If you don’t follow the Xbox Game Pass on Twitter, well, recently it tweeted out a tweet that promised next month is going to be a “really” good month. What this could mean, who knows, but it suggests some big games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass library very soon.

Leading the speculation are games that have previously been announced, but haven’t been added yet, such as various Yakuza and Final Fantasy games. Meanwhile the cryptic format of the tweet itself has some thinking that Control is finally coming to the service, despite Remedy Entertainment shooting down the idea not that long ago.

February is going to be a

really

𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮

𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔶

𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪

𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂

ʎllɐǝɹ

good month — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 26, 2020

Kingdom hearts series on Xbox possibly? 👀 — Billy Trasp (@MetallicAdude20) January 26, 2020

is it what I think it is? pic.twitter.com/BLoPmQHqcL — Artic #P5R #P5S #CP2077 #TLOU2 (@yArticZ) January 26, 2020

I swear if Control comes to Game Pass after I recently just bought it I’m going to be really really really… Happy for all the people that will play it. It’s a good game. — Teh Byleth Main (@AKOD) January 26, 2020

As you can see, there’s not much to go off of here, but if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on PC and Xbox One, I guess you can look forward to an exciting February.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the service by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.