2016 Xbox One Game Tops Xbox Game Pass Charts 9 Years Later

An Xbox One game from 2016 is currently one of the most popular Xbox Game Pass games after being added to the Microsoft subscription service. Back in 2016, games like Pokemon Go, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Overwatch 2, Stardew Valley, DOOM, Dark Souls 3, Inside, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, and more defined the year. It was one of the great years of the Xbox One and PS4 console generation, especially in the multiplayer space.

What also released in 2016 was Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a sequel to 2015’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse. And while it may have made less headlines than the games above, it actually sold more copies than some of the games above. It was quietly a huge success, selling over 10 million copies for developer Dimps and publishers Bandai Namco. Despite this, the action RPG fighting game has never got a sequel. It did just get a release in Xbox Game Pass though, and many are downloading it and checking it out.

To this end, it ranks among titles like GTA 5, DOOM: The Dark Ages, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Revenge of the Savage Planet as one of the most popular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games right now. Similarly, it is one of most-played games on the Xbox Game Pass Standard and Xbox Game Pass Console charts as well. It does not rank on the Xbox Game Pass Core charts, but that is because it is not available via Xbox Game Pass Core.

“Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Create your own character, explore Conton City and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History! As you progress through the game, you can customize your character’s appearance, abilities, and moveset, allowing you to create a truly unique and powerful fighter.”

How long Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. Microsoft did not divulge this information. Those that decide to check it out while it is available via Xbox Game Pass though should expect to, on average, sit down with the game for about 20 to 40 hours, though completionists will need something more like 100 hours with the anime game.

