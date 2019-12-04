Xbox Game Pass Adds 14 New Games

Today, Microsoft added a huge slab of new games to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC. More specifically, it added not one, not two, but 14 new games, with 9 being added to the service’s library on PC and 7 dropping into the Xbox One library. Of course, there’s some crossover between the two, with a few games being added to both libraries. Highlighting this dirty dozen is Tom Clancy’s The Division, PES 2020, Metro Last Light: Redux, Ages of Wonder: Planetfall, Overcooked 2, and PES 2020.

Below, you can check out the full list of new games, which includes what platforms they are being added to. As always, Microsoft doesn’t make note of how long these games will be added for, so if you see something that catches your eye, be sure to check it out sooner rather than later.

My Friend Pedro (Xbox One, PC)

Wandersong (Xbox One)

Pathologic 2 (Xbox One, PC)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Xbox One)

Overcooked 2 (Xbox One)

PES 2020 (Xbox One)

Demon’s Tilt (Xbox One, PC)

Europa Universalis IV (PC)

Farming Simulator 17 (PC)

Ages of Wonder: Planetfall (PC)

Human Fall Flat (PC)

Metro Last Light: Redux (PC)

Faeria (PC)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Stirker (Xbox One)

There are so many games coming soon we had to turn this picture into a .gif in order to fit them all pic.twitter.com/tCoiwVxGdK — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 4, 2019

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that lets you play a vast library of games, as much as you want, for $10 a month. In addition to being able to play a big library of games as much as you want, you also get exclusive discounts, the ability to play select games early, and more. Further, every game from Xbox Game Studios launches onto Xbox Game Pass upon release. In other words, if you play more than games a year from Xbox Game Studios, it basically pays for itself with this alone.

