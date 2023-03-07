Xbox Game Pass Users Can Now Play Popular PlayStation Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- no matter if they are playing via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, or Cloud -- can now enjoy a popular PlayStation console exclusive as today it finally came to Xbox consoles and alongside that, was added to the Xbox Game Pass library. More specifically, as of today, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play Guilty Gear Survive.

How long the former PlayStation console exclusive is going to be available via the subscription service, remains to be seen. However, as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, subscribers can purchase the game outright with a 20 percent discount.

For those that don't know: Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting game from fighting game studio Arc System Works and publisher Bandai Namco. The seventh mainline installment in the Guilty Gear series, and 25th in total when you count all spin-offs, Guilty Gear Strive was released in June 2021 via arcades, PC, PS4, and PS5. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores of 84 to 87, depending on the platform, and since then, has sold over a million copies.

"Discover the Smell of the Game with Guilty Gear Strive! Immerse yourself in new gameplay mechanics designed to be simple and welcoming for fighting game newcomers, yet deep and creative for veterans," reads an official description of the game. "Ride the Fire into a heavy metal-inspired alternate future full of over-the-top action, style and fun! Blazing!"

The game's official description continues: "Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear Strive upholds the series' reputation for a high-octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics, and intense, rewarding gameplay."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.