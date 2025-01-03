Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Adding One of the Best PS1 Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass is reportedly set to get one of the best PS1 games ever released in the near future. Unfortunately, the new addition is supposedly going to be limited to the PC version of the subscription service, leaving those subscribed on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X out in the cold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The potential new Xbox Game Pass addition hails from 1997, though it didn’t come to PS1 until 1998, a year after its original PC release. 1997 was notably a landmark year for gaming. The likes of Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Grand Theft Auto, Gran Turismo, Fallout, Star Fox 64, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and many other great games all released.

In 1997, RPG fans were also introduced to Diablo, a series that continues to the present, where it is still very relevant and popular. The original Diablo never came to anything but PC, PS1, and Mac. In other words, it has never come to Xbox consoles. And this explains why it is supposedly coming to Xbox Game Pass, but only via the PC version of the subscription service. In order for it come to the console version it will need to come to Xbox consoles first.

The new rumor comes the way of Xbox insider extas1s, a fairly reliable source. According to the leaker, the first Diablo game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC sometime this month. A specific date has not been provided though.

Released on January 3, 1997, the first Diablo game — made by Blizzard North — is widely considered one of all time great games, as evident by its 94 on Metacritic. It notably got an expansion in the same year, Diablo: Hellfire. The leak makes no mention if whether or not the expansion will be included in the Xbox Game Pass PC version.

“Darkness stirs beneath Tristram,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “An ancient evil sweeps across the land, plunging it into civil war and terrorizing the populace. A mad king, his missing son, and a mysterious archbishop are all pieces of the puzzle you need to hack through. You have journeyed to the source of this evil. The town of Tristram – now inhabited only by a handful of survivors, broken and twisted by the madness that has befallen them. A cathedral stands there, built over the ruins of an ancient monastery. Eerie lights and ungodly sounds are heard echoing through its abandoned halls, and that is where you shall venture. Embark, if you dare, on a quest to destroy The Prime Evil…”

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.