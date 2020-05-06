Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Red Dead Redemption 2 and More Games Soon
While it's been known for a bit that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be joining Xbox Game Pass this month, the subscription service announced a couple more games will also be joining in the near future. That includes, but is not limited to, Final Fantasy IX, which is arguably one of the most underrated Final Fantasy titles ever. But the best reminder her is, of course, that Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to join the roster tomorrow, May 7th.
More specifically, Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ, Final Fantasy IX, and Fractured Minds are all set to join Xbox Game Pass for console over the next couple weeks. Both DayZ and Red Dead Redemption 2 are actually set to join tomorrow, as previously mentioned. Notably, Grand Theft Auto V is also leaving Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, meaning that folks will both gain and lose access to a huge Rockstar Games title.
Set a countdown for “soon”https://t.co/LDXh0M8TsX pic.twitter.com/AzErAJhIqa— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 6, 2020
Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:
- 5/7: DayZ and Red Dead Redemption 2
- 5/14: Final Fantasy IX
- 5/19: Fractured Minds
In addition to these new games coming soon to the service, Xbox Game Pass also recently added Streets of Rage 4, Moving Out, HyperDot, and Levelhead. The new Streets of Rage video game is the headliner there, of course, and for good reason. Our very own review gave the new title a 4 out of 5, calling it "a gorgeous dose of nostalgia."
The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. Two titles, DayZ and Red Dead Redemption are set to join the console service tomorrow, with more to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.
What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding Red Dead Redemption 2 and more? Anything particular you're looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! Keep reading to check out more about the upcoming video games for the service.
DayZ - May 7th
PITCH: "An unforgiving, authentic, open world game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal: Survive as long as they can, by any means necessary. There are no superficial tips, waypoints, or help given to you. Every decision matters with no saves and no extra lives where mistakes can be lethal. Your choices and decisions will create a gameplay experience that’s completely unique."
Red Dead Redemption 2 - May 7th
PITCH: "America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. Includes access to Red Dead Online (Xbox Live Gold required)."
Final Fantasy IX - May 14th
PITCH: "Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey in this classic entry in the heralded Final Fantasy series."
Fractured Minds - May 19th
PITCH: "Fractured Minds is an immersive artistic short game, exploring anxiety and mental health issues. Embark on a journey through the human psyche to experience the everyday challenges associated with these conditions."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.