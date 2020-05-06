Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Red Dead Redemption 2 and More Games Soon

While it's been known for a bit that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be joining Xbox Game Pass this month, the subscription service announced a couple more games will also be joining in the near future. That includes, but is not limited to, Final Fantasy IX, which is arguably one of the most underrated Final Fantasy titles ever. But the best reminder her is, of course, that Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to join the roster tomorrow, May 7th.

More specifically, Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ, Final Fantasy IX, and Fractured Minds are all set to join Xbox Game Pass for console over the next couple weeks. Both DayZ and Red Dead Redemption 2 are actually set to join tomorrow, as previously mentioned. Notably, Grand Theft Auto V is also leaving Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, meaning that folks will both gain and lose access to a huge Rockstar Games title.

Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:

5/7: DayZ and Red Dead Redemption 2

5/14: Final Fantasy IX

5/19: Fractured Minds

In addition to these new games coming soon to the service, Xbox Game Pass also recently added Streets of Rage 4, Moving Out, HyperDot, and Levelhead. The new Streets of Rage video game is the headliner there, of course, and for good reason. Our very own review gave the new title a 4 out of 5, calling it "a gorgeous dose of nostalgia."

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. Two titles, DayZ and Red Dead Redemption are set to join the console service tomorrow, with more to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding Red Dead Redemption 2 and more? Anything particular you're looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! Keep reading to check out more about the upcoming video games for the service.