Xbox Game Pass Is Losing More Two Big Games Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass routinely adds new games to the service’s catalog for subscribers to try out, but those games come at the cost of ones already in the collection as games are cycled out for those new ones. Some of the next games to leave will depart from Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, and soon after that, the service will lose two more big titles: NBA 2K20 and Red Dead Redemption 2. They’re not due to leave until early September though, so you’ve got a while longer to play them or buy them at a discount before they’re gone.

Microsoft unveiled its plans for the next additions to Xbox Game Pass this week and showed off some of the new games that’ll be added soon. Some of the games are brand new releases like Battletoads that’s releasing on August 20th while others are major releases people will already be quite familiar with like Resident Evil 7. Just as it does with every announcement of new Xbox Game Pass additions, the reveals had to include games that’d be leaving soon as well.

Those games can be found below along with the dates when they’ll leave Xbox Game Pass’ catalog. Most of them are available for consoles right now, some are available for PC, and a few are on both platforms.

"Coming soon" isn't a genre but if it was, these titles would qualifyhttps://t.co/TGZz0H96bH pic.twitter.com/5RnSbespwW — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 18, 2020

Leaving August 31

Creature in the Well (Console & PC)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (Console)

Metal Gears Solid 2 & 3 HD (Console)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Console)

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Console)

Leaving September 1

NBA 2K20 (Console)

Leaving September 7

The heads up given to Xbox Game Pass subscribers means that you can at least play them a few more before they’re gone, but you can also pick them up at a discount for a limited time. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available through the Microsoft Store now for half the price it typically runs for, and NBA 2K20 has been marked down to just $5.99 for those who have Xbox Live Gold. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you qualify for that discount and to play the game right now through Xbox Game Pass.

These two Xbox Game Pass games and the rest of the lineup above will depart in late August and early September.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.