Xbox Game Pass Adding 13 Games Soon, Including New Releases, Big AAA Games, and Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One are adding not one, not two, but 13 games soon, including some brand new releases, big AAA games, and some exclusive titles from Xbox Game Studios. Represented are some pretty big and long-running series like Resident Evil, Wasteland, Battletoads, Darksiders, and Crusader Kings. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't disclose how long any of these games will be added, but it does divulge when they will be added. And as you can see below, some are available today, while others won't be available until next month. As for the 13 new additions, 10 of them are coming to Xbox One, while every single one is coming to PC. In other words, this time around, subscribers on PC will be able to enjoy a few games subscribers on Xbox One won't be able to. Below, you can read more about all 13 games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Resident Evil 7 Description: Menace and desperation seethe through the rotting walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. Resident Evil 7 biohazard marks a new beginning for survival horror with a shift to an immersive first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, graphics reach new heights of incredible photorealism to further draw players into the disturbing game world. Availability: September 3 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Wasteland 3 Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Wasteland 3 is a squad-based RPG from inXile entertainment, featuring challenging tactical turn-based combat and a deep, reactive story full of twists, turns, and brutal ethical decisions that will keep you hooked whether you’re a Wasteland veteran or new to the series. Create a squad of up to six Rangers and customize them with perks and abilities geared to your playstyle. Pre-install now, so it’s ready to play when you are! Availability: August 28 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Battletoads Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! The wait is over! Rash, Zitz, and Pimple are returning, at last, to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again. 1-3 players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master. Pre-install now, so you’re ready to play when it drops! Availability: August 20 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Microsoft Flight Simulator Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) on day one! From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The world is at your fingertips. Availability: Available Now Platforms: PC prevnext

Darksiders Genersis Description: Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure game that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman Strife, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise. Availability: August 20 Platforms: PC prevnext

Spiritfarer Description: Learn how to say goodbye in this cozy management game about dying. Playing as Stella the spiritfarer, build a boat to explore an imaginative world in search of spirits seeking passage to the afterlife. Befriend and care for your passengers as you farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas on your hand-crafted ferry. Run, jump, zip, and glide your way through elegantly constructed platforming levels. Bring along a friend to join the fun as Daffodil the Cat, in optional two-player local co-op. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished spirit friends. Availability: Available Now Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Crusader Kings III Description: This grand strategy game puts you at the head of a noble house in a deeply researched medieval world. Use your armies, your diplomacy, and your wit to expand and elevate your dynasty. Each generation brings new characters and new challenges as pesky plotters, turbulent priests and ungrateful children challenge your efforts to keep your realm and your family in line. Pre-install now, so you’re ready when Sept comes. Availability: September 1 Platforms: PC prevnext

Crossing Souls Description: It’s 1986 in California, and a group of friends will live the summer of their lives after a mysterious discovery in the woods outside their quiet town. By uncovering an artifact whose powers they don’t fully understand, these remarkable kids will defy the laws of nature and somehow interact between two planes of reality: life and death. Their curiosity will trigger a series of unexpected events that will get them involved in a government conspiracy and a mysterious U.S. Army general with his own nefarious plans. Availability: August 20 Platforms: PC prevnext

Hypnospace Outlaws Description: Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful. In your spare time, you can customize your HypnOS desktop however you see fit, with a variety of downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company. Availability: August 27 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

New Super Lucky's Tale Description: Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter. A complete re-imagining of the original Super Lucky’s Tale, with new content, an improved story, and major overhauls to the camera and player controls, New Super Lucky’s Tale is the definitive Lucky experience and a love letter to classic 3D platformers! Availability: August 21 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Tell Me Why Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Pre-install now, so you’re ready to play the moment Chapter 1 is available! Availability: August 27 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Don't Starve: Giant Edition Description: Don’t Starve: Giant Edition is an uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic. You play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped by a demon and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home. Don’t Starve: Giant Edition includes the original hit game Don’t Starve and the Reign of Giants expansion which adds new playable characters, seasonal bosses, weather conditions, new biomes, creatures, and more! Availability: August 20 Platforms: Console and PC prevnext