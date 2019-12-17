Xbox Game Pass Is Adding The Witcher 3 and More This Week

Anyone who’s subscribed to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service will have four new games coming their way this week to keep them busy. Two of those games are newer while the other two are hits that have been around for a while and have since built up strong, established communities around them. The four games being added are Untitled Goose Game, Life is Strange 2 Episode 5, Pillars of Eternity, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and they’ll be added to the Xbox Game Pass service throughout the month.

Microsoft announced the new selection of Xbox Game Pass games on Tuesday with one of the games coming to the service on December 17th while the other three will be playable on December 19th. You’ll get Untitled Goose Game first, which we already knew was happening thanks to announcements from a week ago, so this means you’ll have some dedicated goose time to get in before the other three games are added to keep you occupied for the rest of the month.

The Goose Game has elevated itself beyond a cult hit and into the mainstream as a funny indie title that’s being added as part of the ID@Xbox program. If you’ve heard of the game and seen the memes but don’t actually know what you do, you play as a goose who’s out to make sure everyone else in the village has a bad time.

“A slapstick-stealth-sandbox where you’re a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village,” Xbox said about the game in its post that announced the four new Xbox Game Pass additions. “Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

We put these games in a photo together because they are coming soon dates: https://t.co/o0arenmic9 pic.twitter.com/PqjvHpvg6Y — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 17, 2019

Beyond that game, The Witcher 3 is by far the most recognizable title out of the remaining three. People first caught wind of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass thanks to a Twitch ad which hinted that it’d be added to the service some time in the future, and it looks like that release date is finally upon us. Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to drop its first full season on the streaming platform on December 20th, so Xbox Game Pass subscribers can squeeze in one last day of Witcher action if they want before the show releases.