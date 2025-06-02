A new Xbox Game Pass day one game is the 4th highest rated game of the year, at least on Metacritic. This is thanks to an impressive 89 on Metacritic, which is behind only Split Fiction and its 91, Blue Prince and its 92, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and its 92. The latter two games were notably Xbox Game Pass day ones games as well when they released earlier in the year. In other words, 2025 has treated Xbox Game Pass subscribers well, especially with compelling day one games.

The latest noteworthy Xbox Game Pass day one game is Monster Train 2 from developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Big Fan Games. Like its 2020 predecessor, Monster Train 2 is a roguelike deck-building game that released on May 21, 2025 on a variety of platforms. And the moment it released, it was available with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Upon release into Xbox Game Pass, Monster Train 2 shot to the top of the Xbox Game Pass charts, earning praise from subscribers in the process. And considering its ranking on the Metacritic charts this year, it is not very surprising.

Backing up its critical acclaim are high marks with users. To this end, Monster Train 2 has 4 out 5 stars on the Xbox Store, where it costs $24.99 for non-Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Meanwhile, on Steam it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 95 percent of 3,048 user reviews rating the game positively.

“Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe. Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world. Chaos awaits beyond the gates!”

Those on Xbox Game Pass that decide to check out Monster Train 2 because of its high marks should expect a game that bare minimum takes 7 or 8 hours to beat. However, this is just to mainline the game. Throw in side content and you are looking at more like 25 or 26 hours with the Xbox Game Pass game.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including everything between the latest official Xbox Game Pass news to the latest unofficial Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks — click here.