Xbox Game Pass Adds Popular New Steam Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have five new games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Four of these five games aren't the most noteworthy, but one is. Meanwhile, one of the aforementioned four games is actually a new release that dropped this week, making it a little bit more notable compared to the rest of the pack. And then there's the Peppa Pig game, which people are really into for the memes.

As for the popular Steam game, it's PowerWash Simulator, which was finally released this week after a stint in early access. The game is available on multiple platforms, but it's particularly popular on Steam due to Steam Early Access. On the PC digital storefront, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, which is the best rating you can attain on the platform. More specifically, 97 percent of over 20,000 reviews have reviewed the game positively.

"Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water," reads an official pitch of the game. "Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish."

The game's official pitch continues: "Relax, unwind in single player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighbourhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain."

Xbox Game Pass is available in two versions. One of these versions is the base tier, which runs at $10 a month. The other version is the premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This version costs $15 a month and comes with EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and exclusive perks and offers.