Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of 2021’s Best Games

Xbox Game Pass just added one of the best games that released in 2021 to its ever-expanding library. This week has already been a pretty major week for Xbox Game Pass in a number of different ways. Not only did the service get the newly released Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Extraction, but it also saw the addition of the popular indie multiplayer game Windjammers 2. And just when you thought that the service couldn’t get any better, Xbox also added Devolver Digital’s Death’s Door to the platform.

Death’s Door released midway through last summer, and by all accounts, was one of the most critically-acclaimed games that dropped throughout the entirety of 2021. At this point in time, it boasts an 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, making it one of the best-reviewed titles of last year. Even when looking at the scores given out from users, the indie darling also boasts an impressive 8.2 rating. As for us here at ComicBook.com, we also loved Death’s Door when it released last year and gave it a 4.5/5 score in our review. No matter how you slice it, Death’s Door is a game that has been universally praised, which makes its arrival on Xbox Game Pass a pretty big deal.

Single file line please! Death’s Door is available today! pic.twitter.com/bsvGpooLSm — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 20, 2022

Perhaps the best thing about Death’s Door coming to Game Pass is that it’s also available for all iterations of the service. Whether you access Xbox Game Pass through your console, PC, or even the cloud, Death’s Door is playable across every avenue. So if you’re looking for a fantastic new title to play and you happened to be subbed to Xbox Game Pass, Death’s Door is definitely worth giving a shot.

If you’re interested in learning more about Death’s Door, you can check out an official description of the game as follows:

“Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.”

Talon Sharp Combat:

Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain.

A Beautifully Bleak World:

Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way.

A Dark Mystery to Unravel:

Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.