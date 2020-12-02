Xbox Game Pass Just Lost 7 Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just lost seven games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android devices. Thankfully for Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, none of these games are super noteworthy, but to lose seven games in one single day is certainly noteable. Further, while no massive games have left the subscription service that doesn't mean none of the seven games aren't quality titles.

The most notable departure is likely Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, one of 2018's best games and one of the best strategy games of the past couple of years. Meanwhile, in terms of brand recognition, the most notable departure is likely either Dead Island: Definitive Edition or The Escapists 2.

On top of this, Absolver is also now gone, which has less impact on Game Pass and more impact on the game itself, which may now have way less players online.

With all seven games -- which you can check out below -- gone, so are the Xbox Game Pass exclusive discounts for each game. This means each will no longer be 20 percent off for subscribers. Rather, each will be priced the same as they are for everyone else.

Faeria

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Wandersong

Demon's Tilt

The Escapists 2

Absolver

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

As always, there's no word when and if any of these games will return. While it's not impossible for a game to leave Xbox Game Pass and return at a later date, it's not exactly common, and if it does happen there's usually a pretty long window between the two points.

