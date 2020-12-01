Xbox One Getting One of the 90's Best Games Next Week

✖

Xbox One is getting one of the 90's best games next week, which means, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are getting one of the 90's best games next week via backward compatibility. More specifically, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio have announced that their remake of Panzer Dragoon is finally coming to Xbox One on December 11, the day after Cyberpunk 2077 release. This means oxygen and industry mind share may be very hard to come by, which isn't typically the case in December, a month that historically been the most barren in terms of video game releases. However, not only does this appear to be changing, but the measurement doesn't apply in a console release year.

That said, while the remake may find it hard to stand out on December 11, it's already had its time to shine back in March when it released on the Switch. Since then, it's also come to Google Stadia, PC, and PS4.

For those that don't know: the remake updates the game's visuals and controls, modernizing both, at least to an extent. However, the content of the game is still the same.

Panzer Dragoon is a rail shooter that debuted back in 1995 via Sega's Team Andromeda studio and via the Sega Saturn. Critically-acclaimed and a best-seller, it's widely considered one of the best games of the 1990s.

"A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game -- true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards," reads an official pitch of the game. "On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying."

