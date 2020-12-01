Some Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Getting a 2020 GOTY Contender This Week

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC are adding one of the 2020's best games later this week. More specifically, Microsoft has announced that starting on December 3, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC can join subscribers on Xbox, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X playing DOOM Eternal. After coming to the console version of the subscription service a couple of months ago, the 2020 GOTY contender is finally going to be available via the PC version of the subscription service.

For now, there's no word of how long the game will be available in the library of either version. However, given that Microsoft will soon own Bethesda after its ZeniMax Media acquisition goes through, likely means it's a permanent addition. However, again, this isn't specified one way or another.

DOOM Eternal debuted earlier this year back in March, and is widely considered one of the best games of the year and one of the best first-person shooters of the generation. On PC, the game boasts an impressive 88 on Metacritic.

"There’s a certain feeling some shooting games can offer that’s worth chasing the first time you experience it," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It’s a feeling of being hyper-focused and full of adrenaline while you run-and-gun your way through a level, typically with sheer chaos unfolding around you as everything falls apart within your character’s field of view and threats close in from all sides. It’s the type of feeling that makes you sit back after beating a level to take a breather before continuing because you feel exhausted and realize you haven’t blinked in a while. Now imagine that someone flipped a switch so that experience is always on and forgot to turn it off. That’s DOOM Eternal."

