Xbox Boss Teases Several Studio Acquisitions

Microsoft is one of the richest companies in the world with a metric ton of cash on hand for investment. Lately, a sizeable portion of this money has been given to Xbox boss Phil Spencer to acquire studios. To this end, Spencer has added Bethesda, Playground Games, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, and more to the Xbox Game Studios family, which has meant it has added IP like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, and Wolfenstein to its name. That said, according to a plethora of reports, Xbox isn’t done acquiring studios, and during a recent interview, Spencer more or less confirmed these reports, noting Xbox has been having “a lot of great conversations” that have left Spencer “encouraged.”

“I talked a little bit about some of the kind of genre and areas that I think we need to continue to invest in,” said Spencer. “Doesn’t mean we won’t invest in other stuff if the opportunity comes up, but there’s a lot of great conversations happening and I’m encouraged.”

Naturally, Spencer doesn’t go into any specifics. The past few months, there have been rumors that Microsoft has been talking to the likes of IO Interactive (Hitman), Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), Sega, and a few others. However, these are just rumors. While Spencer confirms there are conversations happening regarding acquisitions, he doesn’t say who these conversations are with.

If Microsoft is targeting smaller acquisitions, there’s a good chance the announcements will be held until E3 2021. However, bigger acquisitions like Sega are impossible to keep under wraps, and could be announced sooner as a result.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Who should Xbox target for acquisition?