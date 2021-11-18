Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Two New Free Games to Download for November

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S now have two new free games to download, courtesy of November’s Games With Gold lineup. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now — in addition to Moving Out — download both Kingdom Two Crowns on Xbox One and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes on Xbox 360. Of course, both of these games are available on all Xbox consoles that came after via backward compatibility. That said, each is only available to download for free for a limited time.

If you want to download LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes for free, you will need to do so by November 30. On December 1, it will return to its normal price point. Meanwhile, Kingdom Two Crowns is available a bit longer or, more specifically, until December 15. And of course, both are yours to keep once downloaded, but you need to maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to access them.

Below, you can read more about both games and peep trailers for both games:

Kingdom Two Crowns: “Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.”

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes: “Legends Unite! The Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin join other famous superheroes from the DC Universe including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern to save Gotham City from destruction at the hands of the notorious villains Lex Luthor and the Joker.”

