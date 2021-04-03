Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Three Popular Indie Games in April

✖

It has already been a pretty big April for Xbox Game Pass. To kick off the month, Xbox brought aboard People Can Fly and Square Enix's release of Outriders to the subscription platform. However, for every major title that ends up arriving on Microsoft's subscription platform, a few more have to leave. And as for what will be departing the service in April, we now have an idea.

Xbox recently revealed that three new games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass within the coming two weeks. The three games are specifically all of the indie variety, with each having been on the platform for quite some time now. The first of these games is that of Gato Roboto, which is published by Devolver Digital. The unique Metroidvania game first released back in 2019 and is currently available for both console and PC iterations of Xbox Game Pass. Of course, it will be leaving both avenues within the coming two weeks.

Deliver Us The Moon is the second such game that will also be exiting from Game Pass. Much like Gato Roboto, Deliver Us The Moon is currently available on both PC and console versions of the service, but it won't be for long.

Lastly, Wargroove is the final indie game here that will also be dipping out before the month is up. Wargroove is a colorful strategy game that also first released back in 2019 and has been incredibly well-received by both fans and critics alike since that time. Again, it is also a game that is currently able to download on PC and console versions of Xbox Game Pass.

As a reminder, these games all haven't left Xbox Game Pass just yet so if you're interested in playing any of them, you still have time. All three titles should be gone around the middle of April. And if you'd like to add any of these games to your library permanently, you can purchase any of them right now for 20% off of their normal value, assuming you're a Game Pass subscriber.

How do you feel about these upcoming departures for Xbox Game Pass? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.