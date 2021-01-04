Xbox Game Pass Loses Four More Games Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass might be preparing to gain a whole lot of new titles in the coming days and weeks but that doesn’t come without a few losses. Within the next two weeks, four popular games that have been part of the subscription service for quite some time now will be departing for the time being.

Listed on Xbox’s official website, it was unveiled that My Friend Pedro, Tekken 7, FTL: Faster Than Light, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be exiting Game Pass later in January. My Friend Pedro will specifically be leaving both the console and PC iterations of Microsoft’s subscription platform while SAO and Tekken 7 will solely be discontinued from the console version. Meanwhile, FTL is the lone title that is being kicked off that was only available on the PC offering of the platform.

Fortunately, if you’re upset to see any of these four games departing from Xbox Game Pass, you likely won’t be down for long. Xbox has recently started to tease that it’s bringing back a noteworthy and beloved title to the service in the near future. While it hasn’t said just what this game will be, Fallout 4 seems to be one of the most likely candidates.

This also means that if you’re upset to see any of the four aforementioned games being taken away from Xbox Game Pass, well, there’s always the chance that they could come back in the future. For now, no such plans are in motion that we know of to bring any of these titles back but if you make your voice heard, perhaps their respective publishers will look to add them again down the road.

As for what we do know that will be happening with Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks and months, it's about to get a major injection of Yakuza. The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments in Sega's action-adventure series are set to be added to Game Pass at various dates in the forthcoming months. Additionally, there are other rumors that suggest Ubisoft could soon be looking to add a number of its own titles to the service.

Obviously, there will continue to be a whole lot more news about Xbox Game Pass soon. If you'd like to stay in the loop with all of our coverage on the subscription platform, you can do so by following our dedicated page right here.

Are you saddened to see any of these games departing from Xbox Game Pass? Feel free to give me your own thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.