Xbox Game Pass Just Had a Huge Day With Lots of Great New Games

Today is a huge day for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which just added not just eight games, but eight games comprised of either great titles or new 2020 releases. In fact, among the eight games are two brand new releases that just released today. Best yet, there are new games fro all three types of subscribers, which is to say subscribers on PC, Android, and console, with the latter including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Included in these eight games both a 2020 GOTY contender and a 2019 GOTY contender, or more specifically, DOOM Eternal and Control. Meanwhile, Rage 2 adds a third AAA game to the lineup while Haven and Phogs add two brand new games to the lineup.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be added to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Given that Microsoft owns the Rage and DOOM IP means these two should be permanent additions, but who knows how long the other six will be round.

That said, while each game is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each will also be available for 20 percent off in case you want to buy the game outright to play after your subscription lapses or after they leave the service.

Below, you can check out all of these eight games. This includes not only a trailer for each game but a little information and context for each as well, plus information about what platforms it's being added to.