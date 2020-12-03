Xbox Game Pass Just Had a Huge Day With Lots of Great New Games
Today is a huge day for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which just added not just eight games, but eight games comprised of either great titles or new 2020 releases. In fact, among the eight games are two brand new releases that just released today. Best yet, there are new games fro all three types of subscribers, which is to say subscribers on PC, Android, and console, with the latter including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Included in these eight games both a 2020 GOTY contender and a 2019 GOTY contender, or more specifically, DOOM Eternal and Control. Meanwhile, Rage 2 adds a third AAA game to the lineup while Haven and Phogs add two brand new games to the lineup.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be added to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Given that Microsoft owns the Rage and DOOM IP means these two should be permanent additions, but who knows how long the other six will be round.
That said, while each game is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each will also be available for 20 percent off in case you want to buy the game outright to play after your subscription lapses or after they leave the service.
Below, you can check out all of these eight games. This includes not only a trailer for each game but a little information and context for each as well, plus information about what platforms it's being added to.
Control
Control is a mind-bending sci-fi third-person action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games back in 2019.
Platforms: Android and Console
Rage 2
Rage 2 is an over-the-top open-world first-person shooter released back in 2019 via developer iD Software and Avalanche Studios and publisher Bethesda.
Platforms: Android
Haven
Haven is an RPG about two lovers trying to escape a planet together, developed and published by The Game Bakers. It just released today, December 3.
Platforms: Console and PC
DOOM Eternal
Doom Eternal is a demon-slaying first-person shooter developed by id Sofware and published by Bethesda that debuted back in March of this year.
Platforms: PC
Yes Your Grace
Yes Your Grace is a kingdom management RPG where you play a king trying to keep your crown and fight off invaders that released earlier this year via developer Brave at Night and publisher No More Robots.
Platforms: Android, Console, and PC
Slime Rancher
Slime Rancher is a charming, first-person, sandbox experience where you play as a literal slime rancher. It debuted back in 2017 via developer Monomi Park.
Platforms: Android and Console
VA-11 Hall-A
As put by developer Sukeban Games and publisher Ysbryd Games, VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is a booze em' up about waifus, technology, and post-dystopia life.
Platforms: PC
Phogs
Phogs is a puzzle-adventure game that follows the story of two dogs linked together at the stomach. Like Haven, it released today, but via developer Bit Loom Games and publisher Coatsink.
Platforms: Console